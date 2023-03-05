[Watch] Prison Dom (Dominik Mysterio) commits new crime alongside WWE SmackDown star

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Sheamus recently stole beverages from a gym during an episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts.

Sheamus has been hosting his own YouTube show, Celtic Warrior Workouts, in which WWE Superstars teach him their workouts. The multi-time world champion has had several top names on his show, including John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Dominik Mysterio was the latest to join the list of Sheamus' guests.

After Dominik explained to The Celtic Warrior how he used to work out in the yard of the prison, the Judgment Day member grabbed Sheamus and headed to the fridge. He asked him if he was ready for "the finisher" before handing him some beverages and taking a few for himself.

Dominik then ordered the leader of the Brawling Brutes to run. Although Sheamus hesitated and seemed confused as he watched Dominik take off, he followed him.

Watch Sheamus and "Prison Dom" steal the beverages here [24:33 - 25:10]

Trish Stratus reacted to Dominik Mysterio's workout. Check out her comments here.

Will Dominik Mysterio face Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Dominik Mysterio has been feuding with his father, Rey Mysterio, for several months. The Master of the 619 even moved from Monday Night RAW to SmackDown to avoid his son. However, Dominik has continued to follow his father around and get into confrontations with him.

Rumors have recently suggested that Dominik and Rey could square off at WrestleMania 39. Speaking on Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell expressed his interest in seeing the father and son clash on The Show of Shows.

"I'm really interested in how they would book that match because Mysterio, he knows how to work it. And you've got a lot of agents back there, people who put these matches together. I want to see that match. And I want to see the fans' reaction to it," he said. [29:01 - 30:00]

Check out four potential opponents for Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39 here.

Poll : 0 votes