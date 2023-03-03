Fresh after making her WWE return this week, Trish Stratus has started to poke fun at other stars on the roster as she recently reacted to Dominik Mysterio's 'intense' workout.

Since doing 'hard time' in prison last year, the son of Rey Mysterio has lectured his fellow superstars for complaining about their tough lives after he spent a few days behind bars.

Earlier today, Dom was seen with former WWE Champion Sheamus on his YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts. Following a video of their workout being posted by WWE on Instagram, Trish Straus reacted to Dominik's weightlifting session.

The WWE Hall of Famer reacted to Dominik Mysterio's 'workout' on Instagram.

After turning on Edge and Rey Mysterio last year at Clash At The Castle, Dominik Mysterio joined the villainous group, The Judgment Day, leading him to crafting one of the most entertaining and hilarious characters in World Wrestling Entertainment today.

Trish Stratus sends a message to WWE Hall of Famer

This past Monday on RAW, the seven-time Women's Champion returned to help Becky Lynch and her best friend Lita in their match against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

Following Becky Lynch and Lita's victory, which saw them become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Stratus sent a message to Lita on social media.

"Love you Amy Dumas.. I’ll always have your back. Then. Now. Forever. Together. A must read from my bestie," Stratus wrote.

Whilst Trish Straus celebrated alongside Becky Lynch and Lita to close this week's episode of RAW, recent reports have suggested that the All-Star Alliance may go through some "twist and turns" in the build-up to WrestleMania 39 next April.

What was your reaction to Trish Stratus' WWE return this week on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes