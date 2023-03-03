Triple H planning multiple swerves in WWE WrestleMania 39 storyline; top star could turn heel - Reports

While most of the WrestleMania 39 card is known, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match is yet to be booked. It seems like there will be several "twists and turns" in the title picture ahead of The Show of Shows.

Becky Lynch and Lita defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the Women's Tag Team Titles on this week's episode of RAW. Trish Stratus returned during the match and attacked Bayley, who had interfered in the contest.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning multiple swerves in this storyline involving Damage CTRL, Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus.

He speculated that Trish might turn heel, but it is unknown what the next few weeks will look like as WrestleMania 39 approaches. Meltzer also said this storyline would lead to two different matches being added to The Show of Shows:

"The only thing we know is that the Women’s Tag Title situation with the six women involved, as well as Bayley and Trish Stratus, has several twists and turns yet to come before the matches are finalized," wrote Meltzer. "Whether that means another title change back, or a Stratus heel turn leading to that, or something else isn’t known past, we’ve got more storyline to get to the destination of likely two different matches coming out of this."

Dave Meltzer further mentioned that either way, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. The SmackDown stars may even win the belts in Hollywood.

Could Trish Stratus turn heel before WWE WrestleMania 39?

If Dave Meltzer's report comes true, we are due a massive surprise on Monday Night RAW in the coming weeks that could shake up WrestleMania 39. But what will it be?

As unlikely as it sounds, Trish Stratus might actually turn heel. Previous reports stated that the WWE Hall of Famer "won’t be in a role most expect" following her return. She could betray Becky Lynch and Lita, causing IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

This would lead to a singles match between Lynch and Stratus. It has been teased before. Meanwhile, Damage CTRL can then feud with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the titles heading into The Show of Shows.

This is just one possible swerve. What do you think will happen on the road to WrestleMania 39? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : Who will enter WrestleMania 39 as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Becky Lynch & Lita Damage CTRL 3 votes