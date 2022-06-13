Trish Stratus "casually" challenges Becky Lynch to a match and we've got the exclusive details!

I have to admit, on a personal level, I've always had a crush on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. On a professional level, I have always had the highest respect for her as a competitor in the pro wrestling-sports entertainment world.

When a fan or critic of our business remarks something like, "Hey, the women aren't as good as the men wrestlers," I need to sit them down and get them "Stratusfied" by watching some of her classic battles against Lita, Mickie James, Victoria, and others. It's there that the seven-time WWE Women's champion Trish Stratus shows her "excellence of execution" to steal a well-known phrase describing Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

Trish Stratus was one of the performers that changed what the women's division would look like, with a sleek body, high flying maneuvers, and ultra-classy. So many of the women in the business today idolize her and have incorporated some of Trish's ring-wise style into their own repertoire.

While talking to WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently at a convention, I stuck up a short conversation, and she mentioned to me how fans are always talking about the Trish and Lita prime era.

Posing with Trish before we sat down for an exclusive interview.

"The fans are always so positive about what we did, how we performed, and the wonderful memories they have of both of us. It is so very flattering to know you meant something special to people. I have the highest regard and respect for Trish. She's still amazing! People still ask both of us when we're coming back again." she said.

Lita's most recent outing was an amazing performance against Becky Lynch at the WWE Elimination Chamber event on February 19, 2022. Trish's last WWE match was at WWE SummerSlam in August 2019, where she lost in an incredible match against WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

On June 11, 2022, I was at the "Grandaddy of all Pro Wrestling Conventions," Legends of the Ring, in Iselin, New Jersey. Along with me was Alex Domsky, an "adopted" nephew, as I call him, who was my videographer for the day. After poking our heads into the photo shoots with Lita and Trish and saying hello, we realized an interview with either was out of the question. They had hundreds of fans waiting in line for photo ops and autographs.

Moving onto other talent at LOTR and doing interviews, Alex and I were packed up and ready to leave. As we passed the office of Promoters James Soubasis and Terrance Brennan and waved goodbye, Alex said, "Hey, Trish is in there. Let's stop in and say goodbye."

She was taking a well-deserved break but lit up when we entered the room. After a few cellphone photos with her, I asked if I could do a short interview. She smiled and said, "Of course, Bill! It's about time I was on the Apter Chat!"

I sat next to her and adlibbed questions. She was so charming with her answers. Of course, I asked her about the possibility of a WWE comeback and was pretty shocked when she gave me some on the record-sort of off the record reply.

"I mean, if someone's out of line Becky Lynch. She's a little out of sorts right now, she's got a lot on her mind and I think I can take advantage of that. Don't tell her I said that. Maybe I will just slip in there and beat her," Stratus said.

When I suggested that this could be one the toughest matches of her career, she just brushed that off, shaking her head back and forth in the "no" direction.

Sportskeeda has gotten the word out, Trish. WWE, this would be a blockbuster match. Let's make it happen!

