Why 47-year-old legend's return on WWE RAW tonight was canceled; potential future plans - Reports

This week's episode of WWE RAW was reportedly set to feature the return of Trish Stratus, but she was not on the show. While the seven-time Women's Champion could still return soon, she likely won't be at Elimination Chamber.

Fans were expecting the Hall of Famers to show up after Lita returned on WWE RAW last week. She helped Becky Lynch defeat Bayley in their Steel Cage Match. This was accurately reported a few hours before the show by WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, with them also claiming Stratus would return the following week.

It would have set up a six-woman tag team match at Elimination Chamber, pitting Damage CTRL against Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus. However, plans had to be changed, as Dakota Kai is seemingly yet to be cleared for in-ring action.

WRKD Wrestling reported a few hours before tonight's WWE RAW that she was still injured, which is why the Canadian star did not return. They did claim that Trish would be back soon for a lengthy program.

"Hate to backtrack on our 2nd tweet ever, but plans have changed due to Dakota’s injury and Trish won’t be at Raw tonight. HOWEVER, she is absolutely on her way soon, and we can share that she will be around for a lengthy program. She definitely won’t be in a role most expect," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

It will be interesting to see what Trish Stratus will do at WrestleMania 39 if she returns before The Show of Shows.

What did Becky Lynch and Bayley do on WWE RAW instead?

With the planned six-woman tag team match for Elimination Chamber being scrapped, Becky Lynch and Bayley needed something to do on tonight's show. Both women wanted to enter the Chamber match for a shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

This led to a Triple Threat match between the two feuding stars and Bianca Belair. Had either Lynch or Bayley won, they would have been added to the Elimination Chamber Match. However, Belair stood tall in the end.

