WWE RAW added two more matches to the proceedings for the Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event. Currently, the match card for the February 18 extravaganza features five matches.

Elimination Chamber comprises two titular matches, participated by the men's and women's divisions of both WWE brands. In an overview, the Elimination Chamber Match occurs inside a specialized steel-cage structure in which competitors enter the contest at regular intervals.

The recent episode of WWE RAW finalized the match card for the chamber matches. For the women's match, Carmella won the Fatal-Four Way Qualifying Match against Piper Niven, Candice LeRae, and Mia 'Michin' Yim. Damian Priest and Montez Ford qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber by defeating Angelo Dawkins and Elias, respectively.

31-time champion Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix, are also part of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The Glamazon presented a mixed tag-team challenge to Finn Balor on WWE RAW, which was duly accepted after a heated segment that lasted half an hour.

Similarly, Brock Lesnar challenged Bobby Lashley to a one-on-one showdown after delivering a hilarious promo.

Headlining the February event is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Below is the updated match card for Elimination Chamber 2023 after WWE RAW:

Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford - Men's Elimination Chamber Match for the United States Championship

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella - Women's Elimination Chamber Match to determine the No.1 Contender for the RAW Women's Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley - Mixed tag team match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley - Singles Match

A total of five to six matches is preferred by Triple H for the premium live events. Thus, another blockbuster could be added to the stacked card soon.

Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card after WWE RAW: Gunther's next challenger to be decided on the upcoming SmackDown

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been absent from WWE's grand event for a considerable time now. He was last seen at the Extreme Rules event, fighting alongside Imperium stablemates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

It would be great if The Ring General defends his title at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. This is seemingly in the works as a Fatal-Four Way Match to determine the No. One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship is set for Friday Night SmackDown.

Madcap Moss, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Karrion Kross are about to battle it out for a chance at the gold.

Who do you think will be victorious? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes