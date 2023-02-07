Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix's spectacular entry kickstarted tonight's proceedings on WWE RAW. The Glamazon kept the audience invested until she challenged Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to a mixed-tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2023. However, prior to the segment, Phoenix seemed momentarily annoyed with Edge.

The Rated R Superstar, whose real name is Adam Copeland, tied the knot with Beth Phoenix (Elizabeth Kocianski) in 2016. They are a popular duo in the eyes of the WWE Universe. Both Hall of Famers tend to stay in their gritty and unrelenting characters while on screen, but that facade breaks often.

On the recent episode of WWE RAW, Phoenix seemed annoyed with Edge during a light-hearted moment between the couple. The veteran stars were seen breaking their serious personas for a few seconds as the Rated R Superstar teased his wife.

Elimination Chamber 2023 will continue the rivalry that was believed to have ended at Extreme Rules last year after Finn Balor defeated Edge in an I Quit Match. The Ultimate Opportunist, fueled by vengeance, returned at the Royal Rumble event, where he eliminated Balor and Damian Priest.

Phoenix was also part of the action at the Alamodome. She sent a warning to Rhea Ripley by delivering a bone-crushing Spear and followed it with another on the follow-up episode of WWE RAW.

WWE RAW: What did Beth Phoenix say about teaming up with Edge?

Before The Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon were engrossed in the Judgment Day story, the duo fought The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble 2022 event. It was their first mixed tag-team match.

Beth Phoenix was ecstatic about teaming up with her husband and termed it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"And now, on top of everything, I get this once in a lifetime opportunity to tag with my husband, and steal his entrance music for the evening and perform together and kind of fulfil together a lot of our dreams, lot of the table talks that has happened over the years," said Beth Phoenix.

The babyfaces were successful in defeating the Miz and Mrs. stars. Little did they know it wouldn't be the last time they would be teaming up. Both veterans have the capability to put on solid performances, so expect more battles featuring the real-life couple.

