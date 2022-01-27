Beth Phoenix opens up about teaming up with Edge at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will make her in-ring return at the Royal Rumble when she teams up with her husband Edge to take on The Miz and Maryse. The former Women's Champion has commented on competing at the event.

The Glamazon is one of the greatest female superstars in WWE history. In 2010, she competed in her first Rumble match when she entered that year's 30-man over-the-top rope elimination bout. Phoenix shocked the WWE Universe by eliminating the Great Khali.

On Saturday night, she'll team up with the Rated-R Superstar Edge for the first time in WWE in a mixed tag team match.

During a recent interview with News18.com, Beth Phoenix stated that she's excited to perform at Royal Rumble as it's her favorite WWE event of the year.

"Am so excited because Royal Rumble is my absolute favourite pay per view. Since I was a little kid we used to take bets on who is going to come out next and we had big parties with all my buddies and my brother. I always feel a bit attached to the Royal Rumble PPV, so exciting to see legends come back to participate," said Phoenix.

She also spoke about teaming up with her husband Edge for the first time:

"And now, on top of everything, I get this once in a lifetime opportunity to tag with my husband, and steal his entrance music for the evening and perform together and kind of fulfil together a lot of our dreams, lot of the table talks that has happened over the years. It is my favourite pay per view, favourite event and to be there with my entire family and to perform will be great."

Beth Phoenix comments on if she'll be a regular performer on WWE TV

Beth Phoenix has had a very successful career in WWE, and she's shared the ring with countless stars. There are many women on the roster who would love to have a match with her.

When asked if there's still one more championship run left and if she'll be performing regularly in the ring, she stated that she never closes the door on anything. She even joked that she'll be the next Mae Young.

