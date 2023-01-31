Why is Beth Phoenix mad at Rhea Ripley? Looking at what Mami did to the WWE Hall of Famer

The feud between Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley is a dream match that most WWE fans are definitely interested in seeing. The two have crossed paths in recent months, and their encounters have certainly proven how intense they can be.

The rivalry between the two women all stemmed due to Edge's role in The Judgment Day's creation. The Rated R Superstar first recruited Damian Priest to be part of the villainous faction. They were later joined by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. The latter's inclusion prompted the group to betray their leader.

Since then, the Hall of Famer has made sure to attack the stable every chance he gets. Due to their numbers, Edge was mostly outnumbered and Rhea's presence in the group also caused The Rated R Superstar to have a hard time defeating them. Fortunately, he had some powerful back-up.

On an August 22, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge successfully defeated Damian Priest in a singles match. The rest of the group didn't take the loss well and attacked the 49-year-old star. This marked the first time Beth Phoenix was involved in their storyline. The Glamazon, who was in the audience during this time, stepped in to stop the assault and protect her husband.

Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix's second encounter wasn't as successful for the Hall of Famer. During Edge and Finn Balor's "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules, Phoenix's efforts to help her husband weren't enough. The end of the match saw Ripley deliver a conchairto towards Beth. The events during this match caused the couple to be written off from television for a while.

The couple recently returned during this year's Royal Rumble event. Edge entered at number 24 and eliminated Balor and Priest before being eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. They continued to brawl outside, with Ripley joining the mix, but Phoenix made sure to derail Rhea's plans.

Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix might finally meet each other inside the ring

The Eradicator was the winner of this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and has announced that she is going to target Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. However, it looks like the challenger has other problems to deal with for now.

On the RAW episode after Royal Rumble, Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes were having a match when Edge appeared from the crowd and attacked Priest and Mysterio. Beth Phoenix later joined her husband and delivered a spear to Rhea Ripley.

From the looks of it, the stable and the WWE couple might even meet inside the ring. As reported by Fightful Select, the Stamford-based promotion was considering a mixed tag team match between Balor and Rhea against Beth and Edge for Elimination Chamber.

It will definitely be interesting to see how the feud between the stable and the Hall of Famers will transpire.

