"Now I'm going to drag you to Hell" - 4-time champion sends warning to Rhea Ripley after her WWE Royal Rumble win

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has sent a warning to Rhea Ripley following the latter's victory at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

A few hours ago, Edge returned to action after a few months of absence to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Although The Rated R Superstar eliminated Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor, the two later returned and took him out of the bout.

Edge then engaged in a brawl with The Judgment Day members on the entrance ramp, which saw the interference of Rhea Ripley. However, Ripley was surprised by the return of Beth Phoenix, who took her out with a Spear.

Despite this, Ripley went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match later that night. The Nightmare entered at number one and lasted over an hour to earn her ticket to WrestleMania 39. The Glamazon later took to Twitter to warn the Women's Royal Rumble winner that she would now "drag her to hell."

"Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE. Now I'm going to drag you to Hell," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley broke her silence after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match. Check out her comments here.

WWE Hall of Famers Edge & Beth Phoenix have feuded with The Judgment Day for several months

In April 2022, Edge joined forces with Damian Priest to create The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley later joined the group. However, Priest and Ripley later sided with Finn Balor and turned on The Rated R Superstar, throwing him out of the stable.

Since then, Edge has been feuding with The Judgment Day. Last October, The Rated R Superstar went head-to-head against Balor in an I Quit Match. The bout saw interference from Ripley and Phoenix. Although Edge said "I Quit" to prevent The Judgment Day from attacking his wife, Ripley still took out The Glamazon with a con-chair-to after the match.

Edge and Phoenix have seemingly reignited their feud with The Judgment Day at Royal Rumble. Several fans now predict that the Hall of Famers could go head-to-head against Balor and Ripley at Elimination Chamber.

The WWE Universe erupted as Edge returned at Royal Rumble after months of absence. Check out the details here.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes