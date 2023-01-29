"Judgment Day all gone in 30 secs"- WWE Universe erupts as Edge returns at Royal Rumble after months of disappearance

WWE Universe reacted to Edge returning to the Royal Rumble premium live event tonight.

The Rated-R Superstar last appeared in WWE at Extreme Rules where he faced his arch-rival, Finn Balor, in an 'I Quit' match. At Royal Rumble, Edge entered the squared circle at number 24 and eliminated Damian Priest and Balor within 30 seconds of his entry. The 11-time World Champion was eventually eliminated by Dominik Mysterio with some help from Balor and The Archer of Infamy, who pulled the legend out of the ring.

Wrestling fans went berserk as they witnessed the RAW superstar enter after months of his disappearance.

Although the audience showed excitement during the Hall of Famer's entry, their excitement soon died the moment the latter was pulled out of the ring within minutes of his entrance.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Kian @Kian75418157 @reigns_era Judgment day all gone in 30 secs @reigns_era Judgment day all gone in 30 secs

Bianca Belair said she would like to face Edge and Beth Pheonix in the near future

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently mentioned that she would like to face Edge and Beth Pheonix alongside her husband in the near future.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, The EST of WWE suggested the idea of a mixed tag team match. She mentioned that she would like to throw her husband, Montez Ford, on either The Glamazon & The Rated-R Superstar or The Miz & Maryse.

She named Pheonix & The Rated-R Superstar and The Miz & Maryse as her dream opponents for a mixed tag team match in the future.

"I would love to tag team with my husband. I wanna like press my husband and throw him on to somebody. I would love to go up against Beth Phoenix and Edge, Miz and Maryse, and those are my top two. Of course, everybody knows Beth Phoenix is my dream match of any legend," said Bianca Belair.

It will be interesting to see if The Rated-R Superstar shows up in the upcoming episode of RAW.

What are your thoughts on The Rated-R Superstar's Royal Rumble appearance? Sound off in the comment section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes