"B**ch" - Rhea Ripley mocks multi-time WWE Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley mocks former WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix.

The Eradicator of Judgment Day returned to the red brand after healing from her injuries. Rhea Ripley began attacking Dominik Mysterio while the other members were busy taking out Rey Mysterio.

The two teams met at SummerSlam in a No Disqualification tag team match. However, The Mysterios got help from the returning Edge.

Over the past few weeks, the stable has been feuding with The Mysterios and Edge. Last Monday, Damian Priest and Edge went head-to-head in the latter's hometown.

After the match, Beth Phoenix jumped the barricade to help her fallen husband against The Judgment Day. Ripley recently went on Twitter to mock The Glamazon by tweeting:

"Welcome to Primetime Bi**h."

Ripley has expressed her interest in facing The Glamazon in the past. It will be interesting to see if Phoenix laces up the boots to face The Judgment Day at the upcoming premium live event.

Rhea Ripley promised to eradicate Edge and Beth Phoenix

Edge created The Judgment Day for superstars who wanted to reach the next level.

Damian Priest joined the group after helping the Rated-R Superstar to defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley was the second member to join the stable at WrestleMania Backlash.

The stable was at its full force when Finn Balor joined the group. However, the members decided to kick Edge out of the group. Nearly two months later, The Ultimate Opportunist returned to the red brand and vowed to disband the group. Last Monday, he defeated Damian Priest in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

After the match, the stable attacked the WWE Hall of Famer. A few moments later, Beth Phoenix showed up to protect her husband.

Rhea Ripley went on Twitter and sent a message to the Hall of Famer saying she would erdicate them:

"Eradication. ⚖️👹 #TheJudgementDay."

It would be interesting to see if Edge can successfully disband the group in the near future. Currently, Edge and The Mysterios are set to face The Judgment Day at Clash at The Castle.

