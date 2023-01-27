WWE reportedly unsure about Edge teaming up with Hall of Famer for a match at Elimination Chamber

Edge hasn't been seen on WWE television since October 2022. His last match was at Extreme Rules, where he lost to Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match. A new report has suggested that plans for him in the Elimination Chamber could be up in the air.

It was previously reported by Fightful Select that WWE was planning for Edge to team up with his Hall of Famer wife Beth Phoenix to face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match. Given that it's in The Rated-R Superstar's home country of Canada, it would be a logical decision, as it would likely determine his road to WrestleMania 39.

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that WWE is still unsure about whether to go ahead with the mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber and that the match was "penciled in" as early as last month.

Edge's plans for the 2023 Royal Rumble seem to be canceled as well

It was first reported by Wrestlingnews.co that Edge vs "The Demon" Finn Balor in a Hell In A Cell match was planned for the 2023 Royal Rumble. However, for a match that big, it would have had an earlier build-up, meaning that it has been canceled.

Perhaps this is why The Judgment Day has been so focused on the RAW Tag Team Championship – recently falling short to The Usos in an epic title match on the 30th anniversary of RAW.

Either way, the 11-time world champion's Royal Rumble appearance seems to have been canned, and some have speculated that it's due to him filming the Disney+ series Percy Jackson – where he has been cast as Ares.

Either way, he will be expected to return at some point for the road to WrestleMania 39. Could the Hell in a Cell match happen at The Show of Shows instead?

