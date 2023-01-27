WWE reportedly cancel Edge's Royal Rumble match against 41-year-old RAW star 

Edge's last WWE appearance saw him suffer as he witnessed his wife, Beth Phoenix, getting assaulted with a steel chair. It happened right before his defeat to Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules. According to a new report, WWE has canceled Edge's big rematch against Finn Balor.

A previous Fightful Select report stated that there were plans for the 11-time World Champion to return for the 2023 Royal Rumble - not in the namesake match, but for a Hell in a Cell bout against Finn Balor. It would have been the perfect grudge match, but from the look of things, that isn't happening.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, it seems that Edge's match against Finn Balor has been canceled. Were the match to happen, it likely would have been announced, or had a build-up.

Instead, The Judgment Day was occupied in the hunt for the RAW Tag Team Championship - a title they failed to win after Sami Zayn stepped in to replace the injured Jimmy Uso.

Will Edge appear at the 2023 Royal Rumble?

From the looks of things, The Ultimate Opportunist is unlikely to return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. He has been busy with the filming of the Disney+ Series Percy Jackson - where he has been cast as Ares.

Getting to act on the side is certainly a big perk for The Rated-R Superstar, who will continue to build his portfolio on TV while getting to wrestle a few times a year. Given that Elimination Chamber is happening in his home country of Canada, many will be hoping for his return.

Fightful Select additionally reported that WWE had plans for him to team up with his wife Beth Phoenix to face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber, but those plans are still up in the air.

