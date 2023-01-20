WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Where is Edge amidst rumors of his return?

Edge is one of the huge names being rumored for a return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. It would be a great throwback to his dramatic 2020 arrival, although the chances of him appearing this year seem less.

The Rated R Superstar was last seen on WWE TV at Extreme Rules 2022. Battling Finn Balor in an 'I Quit' Match, it was the babyface who spoke the dreaded two words in an attempt to save his wife from an onslaught by Rhea Ripley. The Eradictor, nonetheless, put the lights out on Beth Phoenix.

Fans understand that the Hall of Famer had to put over the stable in a major way. The Judgment Day is now even vying for the Tag Team Titles. However, the way Edge parted ways with WWE didn’t seem fitting and his vengeful comeback has been playing in the minds of fans for a while.

Now that the rumor mill has caught fire due to WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Edge is a huge name speculated to return. Fightful noted that a program at Hell in a Cell could be in store for the Rated R Superstar, but it needs a solid build-up. Could the upcoming event lay the seeds for a fight?

It doesn’t seem that way, unfortunately. Edge is currently busy with his acting goals, having recently joined the cast of the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. He is playing the role of the God of War, Ares. The former Brood member was found to be a perfect fit for the role.

The wrestling veteran always wanted to dabble in the acting world. In 2011, he was cast as Dwight Hendrickson in the series Haven which massively propelled his ambitions. He then bagged roles in several notable shows such as The Flash and Vikings.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Why did Edge return to wrestling?

Edge’s return at Royal Rumble 2020 is forever etched in the memory of the WWE Universe. Having retired in 2011 due to a neck injury, the 11-time world champion received an ovation befitting of his legacy.

The Hall of Famer also participated in the 2021 edition of the Rumble and won the multi-man showdown. In an interview with CBS Sports following his victory, the 49-year-old stated what drives him to constantly be a part of WWE.

“I wanted to come back because I wanted to tell compelling stories. I wanted to get in with a lot of talent so that ... if I could impart wisdom from 29 years of doing this, in terms of trying to tell a story, that's really exciting for me. I love so much of this talent, and it's exciting to be able to get in with them.”

The Ultimate Opportunist capitalized on his World Title opportunity to schedule a fight with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37. During the event, Reigns retained his title while Edge eventually turned heel and debuted The Judgment Day.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes