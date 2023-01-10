Backstage report on WWE's possible plans for Edge's return 

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been absent from television for several months, and according to recent reports, the company already has plans in place for his return.

The Rated-R Superstar was last seen at Extreme Rules, colliding with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in an 'I Quit' match. He was forced to utter the two words after Rhea Ripley threatened to hit his wife Beth Phoenix with the con-chair-to, which she did anyway.

As per Fightful Select, WWE has had plans for Edge to compete in the first few premium live events of the new year since November last year. He is expected to face Finn Balor in his return match to settle their long-running feud. The report has confirmed plans for the two stars to compete in a Hell in a Cell match.

The report also mentions that there were plans for Beth Phoenix to team up with her husband to take on Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

WWE hasn't confirmed any of these plans, and it's worth noting that things can change at any time.

Edge plans to retire from WWE again this year

The Rated-R Superstar is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of WWE. He was forced to retire in 2011 due to a neck injury. He was inducted into the 2012 WWE Hall of Fame.

However, during the 2020 men's Royal Rumble, he made his in-ring return after a nine-year absence.

He won the following year's 30-man match and headlined WrestleMania 37 along with Bryan Danielson and Roman Reigns. Several months ago, the 49-year-old star cut a promo after RAW ended and announced that he's planning to retire in Canada in 2023.

