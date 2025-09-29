Dominik Mysterio betrayed by Finn Balor & 4 other ways his IC Title match vs. Rusev can end on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rusev on Monday Night RAW tonight. Rusev defeated JD McDonagh last week on the show, and a scared Dominik Mysterio couldn't even save his Judgment Day mate from The Bulgarian Brute's assault.Finn Balor had to come out, who also gave Dom an earful for not being able to intervene and make the save. This week, Dom has an uphill task to protect his gold against the three-time United States Champion.In this listicle, we will list four potential ways the WWE IC title match between Dom and Rusev can conclude tonight on RAW.#4 Finn Balor turns on Dominik Mysterio and Dom loses titleFinn Balor and Dominik Mysterio do not gel up. The two have had their bitter-sweet relationship for the past few months. There have been numerous instances when it appeared that either of the two would turn against the other. However, that hasn't happened so far.It might happen tonight as Finn Balor might turn on Dominik, leaving him to fend for himself against Rusev. Balor was angry on Dominik last week for being there and still not saving JD McDonagh from Rusev's attack. The Prince might finally ditch Dirty Dom this time, costing him his WWE Intercontinental Championship.#3 Rusev wins by DQ as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh interfereAnother probable ending of the match between Rusev and Dominik could be The Bulgarian Brute winning as a result of disqualification, but not winning the gold exactly. This is one of the most common finishes of title matches on the shows. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh can attack Rusev, leading to the referee calling out the match. Dom loses the match, but ends up retaining his WWE Intercontinental Championship. This would set their clash for another big PLE. #2 Dominik retains the WWE Intercontinental title after JD and Finn Balor help himDominik could also retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship after getting help from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Dom has so far been able to win crucial matches somehow or another after getting help from his Judgment Day mates.Tonight might be just another night, when the 27-year-old superstar might win the match after getting help from his friends. Even if Finn Balor doesn't come out, JD McDonagh can help Dom save his title from Rusev.#1 Rusev wins cleanAnother finish could be Rusev beating Dominik Mysterio clean and winning the Intercontinental Championship with no Finn Balor and JD McDonagh around. The 39-year-old superstar has all the reasons to win this match by himself. Dominik is certainly no match for Rusev's strength, and on any given day, Rusev will easily win over Dominik.If the company wants to finally start a feud between Dom and Balor, then it can book Dom to lose the gold to Rusev tonight on RAW. Otherwise, there are no other reasons; a title change is happening on the show tonight.