Dominik Mysterio betrayed by The Judgment Day in front of Rey Mysterio? Exploring the possibility

In a surprising turn of events at NXT Deadline, Dominik Mysterio suffered a loss against Dragon Lee, marking the end of his NXT North American title reign. The unexpected outcome has left many fans surprised. However, the company hinted at a potential storyline involving the Judgment Day faction betraying Dominik Mysterio during the match.

This notion arises from the company highlighting the absence of the Judgment Day at ringside from Dominik's corner. Even Rey Mysterio, after Dominik's loss, pointed out that Dragon Lee's victory was influenced by the absence of the villainous faction. Not only this, Dirty Dom also expressing his frustration backstage after losing the Championship, questioning the whereabouts of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and the Mami.

It appears that the company is steering towards a storyline where Dominik Mysterio feels betrayed by The Judgment Day at NXT Deadline. The potential scenario that might unfold could see Dominik blaming the RAW faction for his loss against Dragon Lee, leading to conflicts among the members of Judgment Day.

For those unaware, one of the reasons behind Judgment Day's failure to accompany Dominik in this title bout was their participation in a house show on the same day. Several superstars, including Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes, were at Utica, NY, for the house show.

The American Nightmare defeated Priest in their Street Fight, and Rhodes put JD McDonagh through a table for attempting to interfere in the match. He then secured a win over Priest after hitting him with the Cross Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see how Judgment Day reacts in the aftermath of Dominik losing the title in the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley marked Dominik Mysterio as a forever Champion after his lost

After NXT Deadline, Rhea Ripley shared her reaction to Dominik's loss, describing him as her forever Champion. Ripley went on to express her emotions, stating that she is upset, sad, and mad about the outcome.

However, she acknowledged Dominik as the biggest workhorse within WWE over the past year. The Women's World Champion highlighted Dominik's remarkable growth, expressing immense pride and affirming him as forever her Champion.

Additionally, the Eradicator is scheduled to compete in a singles match in the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. She will face Maxxine Dupri in a non-title bout.

It will be intriguing to see how events unfold on the show, especially with Judgment Day present on RAW.

