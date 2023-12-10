Why did Judgment Day not accompany Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline 2023? Exploring possible reason

The Judgment Day was not in Dominik Mysterio's corner at NXT Deadline 2023. The commentary team iterated that the 26-year-old star was all alone for his North American Championship defense against Dragon Lee. The challenger eventually went on to score a huge upset over the champion.

It is possible The Judgment Day couldn't be in "Dirty" Dom's corner because of a WWE house show that coincided with NXT's premium live event. A bunch of superstars, including Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes, were at Utica, NY, for the house show this weekend.

The American Nightmare defeated The Archer of Infamy in their Street Fight. Rhodes put JD McDonagh through a table for trying to interfere in the match. He then scored a win over Priest after hitting him with the Cross Rhodes.

It remains to be seen how The Judgment Day will react to Dominik Mysterio's loss at NXT Deadline 2023. The faction has struggled to keep their act together since losing the Men's WarGames match to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

How did Dominik Mysterio react to his loss at NXT Deadline 2023?

Dominik Mysterio saw his second North American Championship run come to an end at NXT Deadline 2023. The Judgment Day star dropped the title to Dragon Lee in a match made official by the former's father, Rey Mysterio.

"Dirty" Dom took to Twitter after the match to react to his loss. The former North American Champion replied to Rhea Ripley's post wherein she said he would always be a champion in her eyes. Check out Dominik's response below:

Speaking of Ripley, the Women's World Champion will be in action on the upcoming episode of RAW as she will take on Maxxine Dupri of the Alpha Academy in singles action. Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.