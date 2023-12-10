Dominik Mysterio loses to 28-year-old WWE star at NXT Deadline

Dominik Mysterio just lost an important match to a rising star at NXT Deadline.

Ever since he made his NXT debut a couple of months ago, he has been touted as the future of the industry and he has proved himself in the ring. Right from the beginning, he has inserted himself into important storylines.

Recently, Lee has been feuding with Dominik Mysterio over the NXT North American Championship. He even challenged for the NXT North American Championship in a losing effort.

Dominik was set to defend his NXT North American Championship at Deadline against Wes Lee. However, an injury to the latter meant that Dragon Lee got one more shot at the title.

Dragon Lee took the fight to Dominik, who showed why he is one of the most promising young talents in WWE right now. However, Lee was on his A-game as he was able to put away Dominik to win his first title in WWE.

It will be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley reacts to Dominik's loss next week on RAW. It remains to be seen if he will get a rematch for the title.

