Dominik Mysterio to bring back former WWE star after 89 months as Judgment Day’s manager? Possibility explored

The Judgment Day is one of the most prominent factions in WWE, which ruled the main roster for years. However, the once-dominant group is now entangled in chaos and conflicts. With Liv Morgan sidelined and Finn Balor trying to take full control, it has been heading towards anarchy. Therefore, to tackle this chaotic situation, Dominik Mysterio could make a major move.

The 28-year-old could bring back Vickie Guerrero to WWE as The Judgment Day's manager. The possibility arose due to a recent report from Fightful Select, which stated that the 57-year-old is planning a return to the company. Guerrero was spotted at the ringside during the September 13, 2024, episode of SmackDown. But the last time she was involved with WWE was in 2018 when she competed at the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Rumors have been swirling that she could return after 89 months at WWE Evolution on July 13. There is a possibility Dominik Mysterio could introduce Vickie Guerrero to The Judgment Day, as they have quite a rooted history. The two stars are connected, primarily due to Dirty Dom's involvement in a 2005 storyline angle with Vickie's late husband, Eddie Guerrero.

Well, Dominik's recent adoption of Eddie's mannerisms in his heel persona makes it all the more reasonable for WWE to capitalize on it. Besides, The Judgment Day has been involved in chaos lately, and Vickie Guerrero becoming its manager would be a sight to see. It could give a fresh direction to the RAW faction, adding an interesting layer to it.

While The Cougar's return at Evolution seems likely, the angle discussed above is purely speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see whether Vickie Guerrero returns to WWE for a one-off appearance or an on-screen role.

Dominik Mysterio to be kicked out of The Judgment Day?

Dominik Mysterio has been in a dilemma lately, unable to understand what the future holds for him. On the one hand, Finn Balor has been keeping him in the dark, dictating to Dirty Dom what he needs to do. Meanwhile, his relationship with Liv Morgan has been getting worse due to Roxanne Perez.

Many believe that Balor has been orchestrating a massive plot against Mysterio to eventually kick him out of The Judgment Day. However, it does not look like so. Given the recent situation, The Prince has been attempting to distance Dirty Dom from Morgan, using Perez as his ultimate weapon.

Well, it does not look like Finn Balor has any plans to remove Dominik Mysterio from the faction. Over the past few weeks, the 43-year-old seemed more keen on bringing the Latino Heat to his side. Balor seemingly wants to create a new version of The Judgment Day, which he could control on his terms.

Now that Liv Morgan is gone, the former Universal Champion has been getting very close to achieving his goal. It will be interesting to see how things shape up for Dominik Mysterio in the coming weeks.

