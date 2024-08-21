Dominik Mysterio to bring back WWE veteran after 6 years; huge title change? 4 predictions for Liv Morgan and Dirty Dom's relationship 

There is no denying that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are currently one of the hottest acts in WWE today, keeping viewers hooked with their intense storylines surrounding romance and betrayal. They are less than two weeks away from competing as a couple for the first time, but there could be a few jaw-dropping moments awaiting The Judgment Day members.

Here, we predict four things Triple H could plan while booking Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio and their relationship on WWE RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#4. Huge loss at Bash in Berlin lays out a bigger test

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will join forces to take on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin. The Women's World Champion and her "Daddy Dom" appeared strong for the first time in this feud on WWE RAW earlier this week when The New Judgment Day finally stood tall over The Terror Twins.

However, Morgan and Dominik will likely lose at the upcoming PLE to set up a potential Women's World Championship match at Bad Blood. This loss could create tension between the couple, and their reaction to the adversity would account for an engaging dynamic in the context of their storyline on the red brand.

#3. Vickie Guerrero returns to advocate for the new couple

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently hailed Dominik Mysterio for his incredible work as a heel before pitching an idea for him to work with a veteran. The name in question is Vickie Guerrero. The Deadman claimed that the former SmackDown GM could return and make things interesting for Dominik and Liv Morgan on RAW.

Vickie Guerrero last appeared on WWE television in 2018. She appeared on AEW from 2019 to 2023 before leaving the company last year. The Undertaker argued that Vickie could speak for Dominik on the microphone. It could lead to a brief but interesting angle that may see Dirty Dom explore a new pattern of playing an obnoxious villain.

#2. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio get married on WWE RAW

Although Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are bound to encounter a few problems down the line, we may see the couple feature in a massive wedding segment. Their ongoing romance has established that the creative team will invest in their relationship and present them as a top couple on RAW.

Thus, we may soon see them tie the knot (kayfabe, obviously) on live television. However, Rhea Ripley could interfere and destroy the celebrations as part of their bitter rivalry.

#1. Finn Balor orchestrates simultaneous championship reign

The New Judgment Day may have been booked strongly on WWE RAW this past Monday, but the heel faction desperately needs to restore its credibility. Finn Balor would want to add more gold to the group, and he could push Dominik to win a title.

The heel faction's members could help Dirty Dom win the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Tournament, which is set to commence on RAW next week.

Later, Mysterio could use his faction's help to win the Intercontinental Championship. We may see Liv Morgan and her ''Daddy Dom'' hold championships simultaneously to embody a true power couple on WWE RAW.

This would also help draw more heat towards Dominik, who is on a generational run as one of the most intriguing heels in modern-day wrestling.

