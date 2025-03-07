Dominik Mysterio to bring his godfather in to WWE after 33 years to fix the Judgment Day? Exploring potential return

Dominik Mysterio is currently part of The Judgment Day faction in WWE, and things within the villainous group aren't good at the moment. Over the past few months, Dirty Dom has had multiple heated altercations with Finn Balor. Fans already believe that the former Universal Champion might soon exit the faction due to the growing tensions.

Amid this, there is also the slight possibility that Dominik Mysterio might bring his real-life godfather Konnan to WWE to settle things in the Judgment Day. The former NXT North American Champion already has conflict with his real life father Rey Mysterio, leaving Konnan as the closest elder he can bring.

For those unaware, the veteran shares great history with the Mysterio family. The former WCW star even inducted the Master of 619 into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Additionally, he was also Dirty Dom's first trainer. So, it'd certainly make sense for Dominik to bring Konnan to WWE to fix things within the villainous group.

It's been almost 33 years since the Ex-WCW star has been part of a WWE storyline. Inclusion of him in the present RAW story of the Judgment Day faction could be an interesting way to bring him back on television.

It's important to note that as of now, there are no reports concerning Konnan's comeback to Triple H's promotion, and this is purely speculation. Despite this, it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks on RAW Netflix and whether Dominik Mysterio will able to fix things internally within the faction.

Konnan has already once shown his love for The Judgment Day in a non-WWE event

Back in August 2024, the 61-year-old star made an appearance at Triplemania XXXII: Mexico City event. Here, Alberto El Patron defeated Nic Nemeth and emerged as the new AAA Mega Champion. After this, AAA's Head of Creative, Konnan, made his appearance and confronted El Patron on the show.

The WCW veteran hit a low blow on the newly crowned Champion and was wearing Judgment Day merchandise. Further, he hit a trash can and laid out Alberto in the squared circle. Konnan wearing the merch of the RAW faction sparked a major buzz on the internet at that time.

Fans loved this reference to the Judgment Day in a non-Stamford-based promotion event.

