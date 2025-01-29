Dominik Mysterio to bring in Judgment Day’s former associate as JD McDonagh’s replacement? Potential move analyzed

This week's WWE RAW featured JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio teaming up for one of the more brutal tag team matches in recent memory. During the hard-fought match, JD McDonagh suffered an injury and will be out of action for some time.

With Judgment Day one member short, there is a chance that Dominik Mysterio introduces a replacement for McDonagh - A former associate of the faction, R-Truth. The 53-year-old legend had a hilarious run when he claimed to be a part of the faction, helping every member win their respective matches before he was kicked out.

JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio challenged the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship, and the former was a part of some of the most brutal and dangerous spots throughout the match. While McDonagh might have hurt himself quite early in the match, he kept on grinding with his hard work, finishing the match as it was planned.

This heroic performance has garnered a lot of attention from fans, and numerous WWE Superstars have appreciated the 34-year-old for his fighting spirit. With JD McDonagh out of action and Finn Balor nowhere to be found, The Judgment Day might need a new member to keep things rolling.

Dominik Mysterio could seek help from the faction's former self-proclaimed member, R-Truth, to add some interest to the storylines. Further, it could develop some heat among the members of The Judgment Day and build an intriguing storyline to disband the entire faction. With Truth enjoying potentially the last few years of his wrestling career, he would love to join the faction and be involved in more hilarious escapades.

(Please keep in mind that this is speculative and not confirmed information)

JD McDonagh broke his silence following WWE RAW

Right after his outstanding performance on WWE RAW, the internet was filled with appreciation for the Irish Superstar, with the world talking about his dedication to the industry. The star himself broke his silence and stated that he had a few broken ribs along with a punctured lung.

"First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit," wrote the Judgment Day star.

While McDonagh has stated that he would be out of action for a couple of months, his return could take some more time as well. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star when he returns.

