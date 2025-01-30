Dominik Mysterio to cause Liv Morgan's downfall; JD McDonagh officially replaced? 5 things that may happen with The Judgment Day at Royal Rumble 2025

Dominik Mysterio suffered a loss on RAW as we are heading towards Royal Rumble 2025. This PLE is set to emanate live on February 1, 2025. Both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches will be exciting to witness, as several major entrants have already been announced.

Speaking of The Judgment Day, the dynamics of the villainous faction could see some major developments at the upcoming premium live event. In this article, we will discuss five things that may happen with the RAW faction at Royal Rumble 2025.

#5. Liv Morgan could be eliminated due to Dominik Mysterio's interference

Liv Morgan is no longer the Women's World Champion and could enter the Women's Royal Rumble match to earn another title shot. On a recent episode of RAW on Netflix, Dominik Mysterio aided Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in defeating Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi.

However, if Dominik Mysterio tries to help Liv during the Women's Rumble match, he might accidentally cost her the victory. Dom Dom could attempt to save her from being thrown out but instead end up eliminating her. This angle could later serve as a major turning point in the deterioration of the villainous faction.

#4. Finn Balor might return & help the Dirty Dominik

Finn Bálor has been absent from WWE TV since losing to Damian Priest in a Street Fight. However, fans could witness The Prince make his return in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. If this happens, he could aid Dominik Mysterio in surviving the over-the-top-rope battle royal.

Dom Dom has already lost the World Tag Team Championship rematch after replacing Bálor. However, despite this, the former Universal Champion might still assist his Judgment Day stablemate and work together with him in the 30-Men Royal Rumble match.

#3. Tensions within The Judgment Day surely be there

Another possible development for The Judgment Day at Royal Rumble 2025 is the rising tension within the faction. These conflicts could emerge between Finn Bálor and the rest of the group or stem from a verbal altercation over a key decision.

Even if Bálor does not appear, a conflict could still arise between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, especially if Dirty Dom accidentally costs Liv the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

#2. Omos returns & could be revealed as a new member of the faction

Omos has been on a long break from WWE, as The Nigerian Giant has not appeared in the company for the past few months. However, the Royal Rumble could serve as the perfect stage for his comeback. One way WWE could reintroduce him is by making him the newest member of the villainous faction. JD McDonagh recently suffered an injury and is out of action for a while.

So, at the upcoming PLE, while Omos makes his presence felt in the Rumble match, Finn Bálor could reveal that The Nigerian Giant has aligned with The Judgment Day. In this way, he officially disclosed Omos' association with the faction.

#1. The Dirty Dominik might eliminate his father from the Rumble match

The rivalry between Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio seems never-ending unless the latter eventually turns babyface once again.

At Royal Rumble 2025, fans could witness Dominik eliminating his father in the over-the-top-rope battle. This could set the stage for another showdown between the father-son duo at WrestleMania 41.

