Dominik Mysterio to cheat on Liv Morgan with former women's champion following her injury? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been an on-screen WWE couple since SummerSlam 2024, where Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley, helping Morgan retain her Women's World Championship, and the two kissed in front of a packed Cleveland Browns Stadium. Since then, Liv and Dom have been on a massive wave of success in the Stamford-based promotion, elevating themselves into major attractions.
However, Liv Morgan’s recent shoulder injury could separate them on television for a while. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Morgan took a scary bump and dislocated her shoulder in her singles match against Kairi Sane. Some reports suggest that if serious, this injury could keep Dominik's Güerita away for up to 16 weeks.
Dominik Mysterio has a history of betraying people close to him. During Morgan's hiatus, Dirty Dom might cheat on The Miracle Kid and align himself with former NXT Women’s Champion, Roxanne Perez. WWE has been teasing a love triangle between them for a while. Liv being potentially sidelined would give Finn Balor the perfect chance to build a romantic connection between Roxanne and Dominik.
Upon her return to Stamford-based promotion, Morgan could turn babyface and kick off a rivalry against Roxanne Perez for stealing her man. If booked, this storyline could turn into a must-see match at a major premium live event.
The proposed angle above is speculative and based on current storylines. Nothing has been officially confirmed or reported.
WWE veteran says Liv Morgan and other stars get injured a lot
While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo expressed his views on Morgan’s shoulder injury during her match against Kairi Sane.
Russo stated that Liv Morgan and other women like Auska and Kairi get injured a lot:
"She gets hurt a lot. That’s what people forget, man. These girls are not big. They’re not big, and you just see so many injuries. Asuka just came back, Kairi Sane came back, and now, is Liv going to be on the shelf? Somebody is always injured." [44:58 onwards]
It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Dominik Mysterio once Morgan takes time off following her injury on the red brand.