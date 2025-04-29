Dominik Mysterio to cheat on Liv Morgan with former WWE Women’s champion in her absence? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of WWE RAW featured breaking news from Liv Morgan, who said that she needs a break to shoot a Hollywood movie project, where she will reportedly play an important role. Her hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion is indeed a real-life situation. However, in her absence, Dominik Mysterio might cheat on her with a former Women’s Champion.

Given “Dirty” Dom’s history of ditching those who value him the most—his father Rey Mysterio and his former girlfriend Rhea Ripley—it seems history might repeat itself, and a potential break-up is upon us.

In a shocking turn of events, Dominik Mysterio might cheat on Liv Morgan with former Women’s Champion Bayley on Monday Night RAW, creating yet another love triangle storyline.

Recently, during an interview, The Role Model expressed her desire to do everything on television, from playing a good guy to a bad guy, being part of a tag team, a faction, and she also mentioned wanting to engage in a love angle.

Since then, fans have suggested multiple names that could start a romantic angle with Bayley, with Dominik Mysterio’s name leading the list. The Role Model is currently off television since she was attacked by Becky Lynch before WrestleMania 41.

The former Women’s Champion could return on the red brand to assist Dirty Dom, and both can start a love triangle behind Morgan’s back.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Liv Morgan reacts to a potential WWE intergender match between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Liv Morgan turned down the idea of an intergender WWE match between Ripley and Mysterio.

She stated that Dirty Dom has already emotionally destroyed Mami, and the idea of the two competing in a WWE match is dumb.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen—you like Rhea, I'm assuming—he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally."

It will be interesting to see how Dominik Mysterio will operate in Liv Morgan’s absence on Monday Night RAW.

