The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio sustained an injury on the April 15 episode of WWE RAW.

Mysterio was able to steer clear of surgery and decided to undergo personal therapy as an alternative. Still, it might take some time before he can return to the ring.

However, not performing in the ring doesn't mean he can't explore other opportunities within the Stamford-based promotion. There are plenty of things Dom Dom could do that don't require physicality.

Here are three things Mysterio can do while he heals his injury:

#3. Dominik Mysterio works with Carlito and finally convinces The Judgment Day to recruit him

Dom Dom made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown not too long ago, joining forces with Legado del Fantasma. Now, he has his sights set on recruiting Carlito.

While some may question if Carlito is the right fit for the group, there could still be an opening for another member in The Judgment Day since Dominik and Ripley are currently sidelined.

Dominik Mysterio may align with the four-time champion on RAW in his feud with LWO since Carlito recently turned on his faction.

Dirty Dom might bring up how Carlito was mistreated in LWO and negotiate a partnership with the former United States Champion, leading to the latter becoming a member of The Judgment Day.

#2. Cheats on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan

Lately, Liv Morgan has expressed satisfaction over the injury caused to Rhea Ripley, which ultimately led to The Eradicator surrendering the Women's World Championship.

Dominik Mysterio has been confronting Morgan in recent weeks. In the most recent RAW, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was seen exiting the same room Dirty Dom was in.

Fans have been buzzing about this meeting, wondering if there's more to it. Maybe Dom Dom has been deceiving his Mami this whole time. Only time will tell if there's a potential love triangle brewing between these stars.

#1. Quits The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio has been on a mission for the past couple of months to expand his faction. First, he approached Jey Uso after Uso parted ways with The Bloodline. Then, he set his sights on Santos Escobar and Andrade.

Now, he is trying to recruit Carlito, as mentioned above. The former NXT North American Champion brought the latter along to chat with the rest of the group on the most recent RAW. Just like before, his stablemates weren't happy with Dominik for bringing someone new into their clubhouse.

If Dominik keeps on actively seeking new members and still can't persuade his faction to hire them, he might end up leaving the faction and exploring other opportunities.

