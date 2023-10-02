Dominik Mysterio to cost Judgment Day member a huge match on WWE RAW? Potential future direction after losing his title

Dominik Mysterio’s loss at NXT No Mercy 2023 didn’t just shock the fans, it made The Judgment Day speechless. Both Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest shared their reaction on Twitter after Dom lost the NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams at the September 30 Premium Live Event.

It is possible things could only get worse for The Judgment Day on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. Dominik’s confidence is likely shattered in the wake of the title loss, and he might (inadvertently) cost Damian Priest his match against Jey Uso on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

The Archer of Infamy and Main Event Jey came to blows last week after the former Bloodline member denied Judgment Day’s offer to join the faction with a trifecta of superkicks. Jey took care of the three members of The Judgment Day, but the distraction cost him his match against Drew McIntyre.

Dominik, Finn Balor, and Priest ganged up on Jey Uso after the match as McIntyre watched from the outside, unable to make up his mind. The beatdown continued until Cody Rhodes showed up to make the save for Jey from Judgment Day.

How did The Judgment Day react to Dominik Mysterio’s title loss at NXT No Mercy?

Dominik Mysterio wrestled in the NXT North American Championship match against Trick Williams with a black eye. The WWE RAW star tried to upstage special guest referee Dragon Lee but was unable to retain his title against Williams.

Dominik’s stunning loss shocked fans and his Judgment Day stablemates alike. Rhea Ripley dropped an expletive on Twitter following the match. Damian Priest, on the other hand, posted his own GIF to react to his shocking title loss.

Fans might have to wait till WWE RAW to find out what’s next for Dominik Mysterio.