5 Possible reasons why Dominik Mysterio lost his championship at NXT No Mercy 2023

NXT No Mercy 2023 showed no mercy toward Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day star dropped his North American Championship to Trick Williams at the September 30 Premium Live Event. The win was shocking for everyone, as nobody expected Dom to drop the title just over 70 days into his reign.

However, what’s done is done, and it’s time to move on. The first question on everybody’s mind would probably be why Dominik Mysterio lost his championship at NXT No Mercy 2023. Of course, Shawn Michaels is the best and most qualified person to answer this raging question.

Expand Tweet

But since he’s not here, we thought it’d be viable if we gathered a list of all the possible reasons as to why Dom dropped the title and put it together.

So, without ado, let’s discuss five possible reasons why Dominik Mysterio lost his title at NXT No Mercy 2023.

#1. WWE wants him permanently on RAW

Dominik has been a mainstay on WWE RAW ever since he aligned with The Judgment Day in September 2022. Fans love to hate him, and his mere presence is enough to cause a chorus of boos in arenas that host WWE televised and live events.

WWE, especially the USA Network (which is the home of RAW), knows his value and possibly wants him to stop pulling double duty (triple in some cases if you count SmackDown) on RAW and NXT. Like him or not, Dominik and the rest of the Judgment Day are draws, both backstage and on television.

It is possible that Dominik’s loss at No Mercy could be Shawn Michaels’ way of writing him off of NXT.

#2. It’s Trick Williams' time

Trick Williams cut an impassioned promo on NXT last week following his win over Joe Gacy. The young star said it was time he got a championship for himself.

e went to Shawn Michaels and got himself inserted into the number one contender’s match for the NXT North American Championship.

The 6’4 star won the title shot in his first opportunity. He capitalized on it big time and defeated Dominik Mysterio for the title at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Williams’ shocking win pretty much confirms WWE sees him as a big singles star and a future main eventer.

#3. Feud with Dragon Lee isn’t over

Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio have become somewhat of mortal enemies. The Mexican sensation received Rey Mysterio’s blessings to take the NXT North American Championship from Dom nearly two months ago.

The two stars battled each other for the title twice: first on the August 8 episode of NXT and then on the September 25 episode of RAW.

Dominik emerged victorious on both occasions. The match at NXT No Mercy, which Dragon Lee was a part of as the special guest referee, saw Dominik accidentally superkick him. Also, Lee was the one who called for the decisive bell after counting to three. From the looks of it, the feud between the two superstars is far from over.

#2. Rhea Ripley wasn’t there for her Latino Heat at NXT No Mercy 2023

Rhea Ripley has been the decisive factor in Dominik Mysterio’s every major win on WWE television. Mami helped Dom Dom win his first singles title by hitting Wes Lee with the Women’s World Championship belt.

She also helped Dominik Mysterio retain his championship against Dragon Lee in August 2023.

Unfortunately, Ripley’s presence was heavily missed at NXT No Mercy 2023 though she was expected to show up in the nick of time to help her Latino Heat retain the NXT North American Championship. Without outside help, Dom fell to Trick Williams to lay him out with a stiff running knee to capture the title.

#1. Dominik Mysterio’s eye injury cost him his title

Fans who watched the show might’ve seen Dominik Mysterio with a black eye. The bruise was given to him by Dragon Lee during their NXT North American Championship match on the September 25 episode of RAW.

It is possible that Dominik Mysterio’s eye injury could be worse than it appears. Instead of having him forfeit the title due to the apparent injury, Shawn Michaels seemingly booked him to drop it to Trick Williams to maintain Dom’s credibility as a fighting champion.