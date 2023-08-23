Big prediction on WWE's next megastar

WWE Superstar Dijak has predicted that the 29-year-old Trick Williams will be a megastar in the Stamford-based promotion.

On the latest episode of NXT Heatwave, Williams went one-on-one against Ilja Dragunov. Within a matter of minites, the 29-year-old star gained momentum over his opponent with a dropkick.

Both men were fired up, which was displayed by them striking punches and kicks back-to-back. A moment came when wrestling fans imagined Williams would emerge victorious when he landed a heavy knee on Dragunov's head for a two-count.

When Ilja took the fight to the top rope, his opponent reversed it with an Avalance Rock Bottom move. Even though Dragunov had the last laugh on Trick Williams, it appears that WWE star Dijak was impressed with his opponent.

Following the contest on NXT, Dijak took to social media to state that Williams will be a "megastar" in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Trick Williams is gonna be a megastar," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

WWE's next potential megastar suffered first loss since splitting from Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes and Williams worked together on NXT television for a long time. But the latter was mostly portrayed as the NXT Champion's sidekick.

However, on an episode of WWE's third brand, the 29-year-old star teased a split with Hayes because he wanted to get out the champion's shadow. Williams told Carmelo that he wanted to go after Ilja Dragunov on last night's NXT on his own.

During a backstage segment, Trick Williams expressed that he wanted to prove that he wasn't Hayes' sidekick and potentially hinted that he had his eyes on the NXT Championship.

The 29-year-old star received a massive reception for his bout against Ilja. Hence, it will be exciting to see if Williams will be the one to dethrone Carmelo Hayes off the NXT title after parting ways on television.

