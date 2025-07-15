Dominik Mysterio to disappear from WWE, forcing Adam Pearce to strip him of his IC Title? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio has been enjoying his time as the Intercontinental Champion since SummerSlam, but the Judgment Day star has yet to defend his title in a big match. AJ Styles has been trying to get an opportunity to face the star over the past few weeks, but a medical certificate has been saving the day for Mysterio.

Apparently, the Intercontinental Champion has been dealing with an injury, which is the reason WWE is delaying the match between Mysterio and Styles. However, it is still uncertain if it is a real injury or it just a storyline to push the match until the Biggest Party of the Summer.

While Dominik Mysterio has been too injured to face Styles, he is healthy enough to interfere in other matches involving the Judgment Day, helping them take the upper hand. This ironic situation led to Adam Pearce confronting Mysterio, stating that the Intercontinental Champion will be re-evaluated next week on the red brand.

Further, Pearce also revealed that if Mysterio is cleared to compete, he will have to defend his title against the Phenomenal AJ Styles at the historic edition of SummerSlam. This was followed by Styles praying for Mysterio to get cleared, while the latter prayed to stay injured.

Ahead of his re-evaluation, Mysterio could end up disappearing to postpone the medical tests, just to avoid the confirmation that he is not injured anymore. However, if Mysterio pulls a move like this, Adam Pearce could take away the Intercontinental Championship and potentially announce a tournament to determine the new champion. This could end up being a big blow for Mysterio, potentially adding more intrigue to the storyline. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the feud next.

AJ Styles heaped praise on Dominik Mysterio recently

The Phenomenal AJ Styles addressed his potential retirement in a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. The star heaped praise on his rival, Dominik Mysterio, noting that Dom has been one of the top heels in the industry. He also stated that he would miss seeing stars make their way to the top once he retires.

"Oh man, Dominik Mysterio, so freaking good. To see where he was to see where he is now, easily in my opinion, top heel. Like you can't get heat like he can. But to see where he was when he first came in, that's freaking cool. I like seeing that. That's what I'm gonna miss when it's over, right? Just seeing people do really well and find a way to get to the top," he said. [From 01:19:40 to 01:20:03]

The WWE Universe has been waiting for a match between the two for a long time now, and given the recent developments, a match between them seems to be on the horizon. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for both men next.

