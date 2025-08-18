Dominik Mysterio to drop the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW? Exploring the potential

Since WrestleMania 41, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has been at the top of the industry. The Judgment Day star has proven to be one of the most popular names right now, and the hatred fans feel for him when he enters is just pure magic, making him unbelievably successful early in his career.

Ad

Mysterio battled AJ Styles at SummerSlam and pulled off an interesting twist to take down The Phenomenal One in an incredible match. However, Styles has not yet ended his feud with Mysterio and is still chasing the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

While Styles has already stated that he will take the title from Mysterio very soon, a rematch between the two is expected to take place very soon. After the controversial victory that Dominik pulled out at SummerSlam, Styles is in a position to demand a rematch, and since Adam Pearce has been trying to bring peace to the red brand, he might book the rematch soon. A potential showdown this week on RAW could lead to Styles becoming the new Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Trending

However, WWE's upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris, is just a few days away, and the company has yet to confirm some big matches for the PLE. Considering the unforgettable reaction and pop AJ Styles received in France last year, the company won’t miss a chance to feature him again this time.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

A L L D A Y 🚀 @AllDAYZ77 AJ Styles received one of the loudest and most electrifying crowd reactions in Lyon, France the crowd was so loud, the camera started shaking The French fans easily rank among the greatest WWE crowds of all time

Ad

Instead of confirming the match for RAW, WWE could make it official for Clash in Paris, and this might be when Mysterio is finally taken down by AJ Styles, crowning a new Intercontinental Champion.

WWE veteran recently questioned AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio’s storyline

Right before their match was announced for SummerSlam, AJ Styles was spotted keeping an eye on Mysterio, trying to see if he was cleared to compete so he could challenge the star for the title.

Ad

For that, The Phenomenal One often switched roles and appeared as a janitor or a valet at the parking, just to get some space in Mysterio’s mind. While fans loved the twist, Vince Russo questioned all of that in an episode of Legion of RAW.

"The whole last three weeks, four weeks, whatever it is, this was the premise: AJ is keeping an eye on Dom until he gets cleared. That’s nothing. So now, this week, they had him in costume. ‘Oh, I am a valet, oh I am a Janitor, because I’m keeping my eye on you till you get cleared.’ We know eventually that he’s going to get cleared. So what is the point of three weeks of Aj doing this? What is the point of all that silliness?" he stated. [41:58 onwards]

Ad

Fans have been waiting for a rematch between Styles and Mysterio, and only time will tell what WWE has in store for both men this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!