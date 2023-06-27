Dominik Mysterio dropped the F-bomb on WWE television? What you might have missed!

Dominik Mysterio is arguably the most hated man on WWE television today. The 26-year-old star has mostly gotten away with his heel antics. It appears that Dom Dom can get away with swearing on live television since he casually dropped an F-bomb this week.

Dominik Mysterio again got into a war of words with Cody Rhodes on RAW this week. The American Nightmare challenged his Money in the Bank opponent to a fight this week. Dom got on the apron to confront Cody before saying, “f*ck this,” and leaving the ring again.

You can watch the clip here.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley went backstage and demanded Adam Pearce book a match for the World’s Most Dangerous Man. He asked them who they had in mind. The WWE Women’s World Champion said he would know soon.

It was later announced that Akira Tozawa would be Dominik’s opponent for the night. The former apparently got flashbacks of his match with Rhea Ripley while standing on the apron. Dom quickly got a win.

The Judgment Day star also tried to interfere in Cody Rhodes’ match against Damian Priest in the main event. The American Nightmare sent him crashing into Dominik and hit the Cody Cutter, followed by a Cross Rhodes for the win.

Dominik Mysterio got away with his cheap shot on Cody Rhodes again

Dom sneaked up from behind after the match and delivered another cheap shot on the American Nightmare. The show ended with Dominik and Rhea staring a hole through Cody.

This was one of the countless times Dom got away with a cheap shot on Cody. The two stars will collide at Money in the Bank this Saturday. It remains to be seen if Dominik can grab a win over the man who once got legitimately injured by Rey Mysterio.

Money in the Bank occurs at the O2 Arena in London on July 1, 2023.

What are your predictions for the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes