Dominik Mysterio's dad once legitimately injured Cody Rhodes: What happened?

Cody Rhodes humiliated Dominik Mysterio by saying that he was Rey Mysterio’s biggest mistake several weeks ago on WWE RAW. Amid their feud, fans might recall the time the American Nightmare was legitimately injured by Dom’s father.

The injury happened when the iconic luchador accidentally broke Cody’s nose during a match on January 21, 2011. Cody was forced to miss several weeks of in-ring action, including the Royal Rumble event, due to the injury.

The injury forced Rhodes to drop his “dashing” gimmick as he came up with his now-iconic “shattered Cody Rhodes” character. The dashing gimmick was referenced by The Miz several weeks ago on RAW. The American Nightmare started wearing protective face gear to sell his injury.

Cody would reignite his feud with Dominik Mysterio’s father following his return to television. He even exposed Rey’s face by removing his mask on the February 25, 2011, episode of SmackDown, leading to a match between the two at WrestleMania XXVII.

The two would once again meet, this time in a Falls Count Anywhere match, at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in May 2011. The match saw Rey emerge victorious against Cody.

Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio come face-to-face before Money in the Bank

The two superstars met tonight for the final time before their highly-anticipated matchup at Money in the Bank this Saturday. Dominik and Rhea Ripley kicked off the latest edition of Monday Night RAW at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

The Eradicator called Cody a wannabe and said that her Dom Dom will end his momentum at Money in the Bank. Cody Rhodes interrupted the promo and told Dominik he got away with a few cheap shots because he is nothing but a scared little boy.

Dominik and Rhea exited the ring, and Cody taunted his Money in the Bank opponent to fight him on RAW. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion teased a match with the American Nightmare but ultimately left the ring again.

