Dominik Mysterio to dump Liv Morgan for 'injured' WWE veteran? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio thrilled the world by winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. After winning gold, he might want to replace Liv Morgan as his onscreen girlfriend on WWE RAW.

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio defeated the champion Bron Breakker, Penta, and his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor to capture the first Intercontinental Championship of his career. On the other hand, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost their Women's Tag Team Championship to Lyra Valkyria and the returning Becky Lynch, only to win the title back on WWE RAW following The Show of Shows.

Bayley was originally supposed to team up with Lyra to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41, but she suffered a backstage assault on Night One, which led to her missing the match due to injury. There is a chance that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were involved in the attack.

If that is revealed to be the case, Bayley could gain sympathy from the fans, and potentially Dominik Mysterio. It should be noted that Mysterio won his match at WrestleMania without shenanigans and acted like a babyface after his win, unlike Liv Morgan. If he has indeed turned babyface, he could choose to side with The Role Model, thus ending his onscreen relationship with Liv after several months.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT. Bayley expressed her desire to work in a romantic angle on WWE programming. Dominik Mysterio could be a good candidate for her onscreen romantic partner, considering his experience with onscreen relationships with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

While the scenario of Dirty Dom finding a new romantic partner might be realistically possible, it's worth noting that it's just speculation for now, and the plans will unfold over time.

What if Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan continue as a couple on WWE RAW?

While the breakup of professional wrestling's most-loved couple is possible, it isn't necessary at all. WWE could continue to book the two as a couple, considering their chemistry and popularity.

Dominik Mysterio notably pinned Finn Balor at WrestleMania to win the Intercontinental Championship, so The Judgment Day might soon split into two alliances. Dirty Dom, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez could be on one side, while Finn Balor could have JD McDonagh and Carlito by his side.

If the company pulls the trigger to book a Judgment Day civil war on WWE RAW, fans will be in for a thrill ride, to say the least.

