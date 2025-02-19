Dominik Mysterio to dump Liv Morgan and start new romance with 36-year-old megastar in WWE? Exploring subtle hint

Dominik Mysterio has successfully etched his name among the top heels in WWE's current roster. Dirty Dom has established himself as a notorious figure and a master at getting heat from the crowd. Whenever he steps into the squared circle, he receives deafening boos from the crowd, regardless of the show's location.

Dirty Dom embraced his sinister side when he ditched Rhea Ripley and allied with Liv Morgan last year at SummerSlam. However, following their recent setbacks, many believe Dominik Mysterio might soon part ways with The Miracle Kid, given his history of betraying those he values most, from his father, Rey Mysterio, to Ripley. Similarly, Morgan’s name could end up on that list.

In a shocking twist, Dominik Mysterio might dump Liv Morgan and spark a new romance with 36-year-old megastar Vanessa Hudgens. Recently, during an interview, Dirty Dom was asked about his all-time crushes, mentioning Torrie Wilson and Hudgens.

Vanessa Hudgens is a devoted WWE fan, frequently attending shows and reacting to ongoing storylines. She even expressed in her Instagram story that she was appalled by Mysterio betraying Ripley in favor of Morgan's storyline. Multiple celebrities have debuted in the Stamford-based promotion, from Bad Bunny to Logan Paul, and Hudgens could be another major name from mainstream media to join the company.

That said, the proposed angle above remains speculative at this point.

Liv Morgan discusses having kids with Dominik Mysterio

On WWE television, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been portrayed as a romantic couple. Meanwhile, Morgan remained in character while speaking with Cheap Heat's Peter Rosenberg last year. The Miracle Kid was asked about the future of her relationship with the former NXT North American Champion and whether they plan on having “Little Dirty Doms" someday.

Liv Morgan stayed true to her gimmick, stating that they are taking everything slowly. She added that it would be cute to have a house full of little Dirty Doms.

With The Show of Shows fast approaching, it will be interesting to see what plans Triple H’s creative team has in store for Morgan and Mysterio in the coming weeks.

