Dominik Mysterio confesses he had a crush on ex-WWE Superstar; his father's former partner

Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about having a crush on a WWE Hall of Famer. The latter previously worked closely with the former NXT North American Champion's father, Rey Mysterio.

Ad

On Valentine's Day, WWE backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond posted a video on her Instagram where several superstars revealed their first crushes growing up. While Rhea Ripley disclosed that she was attracted to Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, Jey Uso shared that he had a crush on Pamela Anderson which he developed while watching her on Baywatch.

Another superstar Redmond chatted with was Dominik Mysterio. The video did not show Dirty Dom's answer but the backstage interviewer recently posted an extended version of her conversation with the Judgment Day member, during which he stated that he had a crush on two women growing up, one of them was Gabriella Montez from High School Musical played by Vanessa Hudgens.

Ad

Trending

The 27-year-old also revealed he was also attracted to 49-year-old Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson:

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"My wrestling one, shoutout Torrie Wilson," he said.

Ad

Torrie Wilson teamed with Dominik Mysterio's father in WWE

Before they joined the Stamford-based company, Dominik Mysterio's father, Rey Mysterio, and Torrie Wilson teamed in a match versus Asya and Dean Malenko in WCW. After moving to WWE, the two Hall of Famers teamed up again in two tag team matches.

As a young Dominik Mysterio attended several shows with his father and even took part in Rey Mysterio's historic feud with Eddie Guerrero, he had a photograph with his childhood crush Torrie Wilson in the locker room. The Judgment Day member took another photo with the Hall of Famer several years later after becoming a superstar himself.

Ad

Wilson has made a few sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based company over the past few years. She last wrestled in 2021 when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback