WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley confesses she had a crush on massive star

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke to WWE backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond about her first celebrity crush. She revealed she was attracted to a massive Hollywood star growing up.

The Eradicator started watching wrestling at a young age. While she admitted to liking Triple H, the Women's World Champion previously revealed that The Miz was her first wrestling crush. However, The Awesome One was not the only famous person the 28-year-old RAW Superstar was attracted to when she was younger.

On Valentine's Day, Jackie Redmond spoke to several WWE Superstars backstage about their first celebrity crush in a video she posted on her Instagram. When asked the question to Ripley, The Eradicator revealed that she had a crush on Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone.

"It was [Sylvester] Stallone," said Ripley.

The star of the Rocky franchise appeared on the WWE Hall of Fame 20 years ago to induct Hulk Hogan, who worked with him on Rocky III.

The WWE Superstar is married to AEW star Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley dated AEW star Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy) for two years. The couple announced their engagement in 2023 before tying the knot in June last year.

The Women's World Champion recently sent her husband a heartwarming message on Valentine's Day:

"My forever Valentine 🖤 Love your goofy a**!" Ripley wrote. "❤️❤️❤️❤️ MY LOVE," Matthews commented on his wife's Instagram post.

The Eradicator captured the Women's World Championship earlier this year by defeating Liv Morgan on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. She will now defend the title at WrestleMania 41 against the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber. Five out of six competitors have already reserved their spot in the upcoming match: Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley. It would be interesting to see who will challenge Ripley at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

