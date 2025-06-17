Dominik Mysterio to exit The Judgment Day & be replaced after Liv Morgan’s injury? Exploring the potential

On the latest episode of RAW, chaos unfolded as Liv Morgan suffered a legitimate injury less than 20 seconds into her match against Kairi Sane. Earlier in the night, she had confronted Sane's friend and Women's World Champion Iyo Sky as well, lobbying for a title shot. Revealed to be a dislocated shoulder, there is no definitive word yet on the severity or potential recovery time.

While there are a ton of women on the roster who can step up to Iyo Sky, Morgan's momentum has been peaking following her high-profile involvement with The Judgment Day, particularly her complex entanglement with Dominik Mysterio. Her absence could lead to major shifts within the ever-complicated dynamics of the faction.

With Liv Morgan on the shelf, the reigning Intercontinental Champion may find himself increasingly isolated. Already shown in recent weeks to be torn between his loyalty to The Judgment Day and his conflicted emotions over Roxanne Perez, Dom might begin spiraling.

If Finn Bálor, known for his cerebral manipulations and sharp instincts, senses weakness, he may see an opportunity to slowly ostracize Dominik with Liv on the shelf. Whether by subtle mind games or factional gaslighting, Dom could be pushed out as a liability.

Rather than the long-rumored Finn Balor face turn, WWE might be positioning Dominik and Liv as the babyfaces coming out of this arc. Dominik, despite being relentlessly booed, has developed a strong fanbase that admires his growth and performance. That unique space where he’s booed out of respect and cheered in appreciation makes him a perfect candidate for a nuanced face turn.

Liv Morgan’s injury could be a sympathy catalyst, enhancing this pivot. When she returns, the crowd is bound to rally behind her. If she and Dominik end up reuniting as babyfaces; one injured, the other betrayed, it gives WWE a unique, fresh duo dynamic outside of the traditional romance tropes.

If Dirty Dom is kicked out, though, The Judgment Day would need a replacement. One candidate might be Karrion Kross (alongside Scarlett Bordeaux). Another possibility—more shocking, yet plausible—is AJ Styles turning heel and aligning himself with the group.

WWE has teased darker shades in Styles’ character before, and his inclusion would add instant credibility and star power to the stable, while finally exploring the potential of a full-fledged Finn Balor-AJ Styles axis. This could revitalize the tag team division on RAW and finally get Balor back to winning ways.

Will the Domink Mysterio-Liv Morgan dynamic work as a babyface duo?

As strange as it may have sounded six months ago, the answer might not be no. Morgan and Mysterio's chemistry is undeniable, and the energy they bring to the ring is infectious. Therefore, the idea of breaking them by only one member turning face (say, Morgan) might backfire. While Dominik has been incredibly entertaining alongside both Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, and there is more to explore pertaining to his weird "ladies' man" persona, Morgan really found herself last year after allying with the Judgment Day.

Then again, her run as a babyface never really clicked, but as much as fans hate her character, they appreciate her growth over 2024 and 2025. Whether the key to Liv Morgan's success has been her dynamic with Dominik or just being the pompous & entitled high school bad girl character she plays remains debatable.

Liv Morgan’s return, whenever it happens, will be met with sympathy and applause. Injuries naturally garner crowd empathy, especially for stars who were on the rise when taken out. No matter who joins, the drama Liv’s injury sets in motion could reshuffle The Judgment Day entirely.

In WWE, absence can often create seismic shifts in the trajectory of a career and the direction of the show, not just for the injured but for everyone caught in their orbit.

