Dominik Mysterio to face 6'4" powerhouse at Elimination Chamber instead of Brock Lesnar? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio versus Brock Lesnar was reportedly the creative direction for Elimination Chamber: Perth before the notorious sex trafficking scandal became public. The Beast Incarnate has now been removed from WWE’s plans for the foreseeable future.

With Brock Lesnar out of the picture, Dominik seems to be without an opponent for the upcoming Premium Live Event. Realistically, Bron Breakker should come after the Judgment Day star for the elimination he handed to the former NXT Champion at Royal Rumble.

On paper, however, Breakker and Baron Corbin would go after the NXT Tag Team Championship after winning the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT Vengeance Day. In the grand scheme of things, Dominik Mysterio would challenge the 6’4’’ powerhouse in Oba Femi for the North American Championship.

Femi beat Dragon Lee fair and square at Vengeance Day this week. Given Lee’s tumultuous history with Mysterio, both men may engage in a promo battle over who was the better North American Champion, with the pay-off seeing Mysterio’s arrogance get the best (or worst) of him against Oba Femi at the chamber.

What was WWE’s original plan for Dominik Mysterio and Brock Lesnar for Royal Rumble 2024?

WWE’s original plan for both men at the Royal Rumble 2024 would’ve seen Dom eliminate Brock Lesnar from the match, similar to how he did with Bron Breakker. The angle would’ve lead to a match at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

According to Dave Meltzer, Lesnar’s WrestleMania 40 program would have seen The Beast take on Gunther at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Both men had teased a potential match-up at the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble.

"(Brock) Lesnar was to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania, and to face Dominik Mysterio, who was to throw him out (of the Royal Rumble), as one of the featured matches at Elimination Chamber," Meltzer wrote.

Speaking of Gunther, The Ring General is set to appear on RAW tonight to celebrate 600 days as the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

