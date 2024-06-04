Dominik Mysterio to fold after intimate Liv Morgan moment? Exploring the signs from WWE RAW 

Dominik Mysterio's intriguing affiliation with Liv Morgan continued on this week's WWE RAW. He appears to be toying with jumping ship from Rhea Ripley to the Women's World Champion's side.

Dirty Dom, 27, got hot under the collar as Morgan teased him after backing him into a corner of the ring. The duo opened RAW with a promo, and he'd initially tried to attack the 29-year-old.

Dominik Mysterio looked to be in two minds about their interaction until Finn Balor burst into the ring. His fellow Judgment Day member told Liv Morgan off for trying to coerce the former NXT North American Champion. However, Dom didn't look too upset by Liv's antics and let out an odd smile here and there. This could lead to a permanent switch to the champion's side, thus leaving Rhea Ripley and potentially Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio touched on the situation with Rhea Ripley during a backstage meeting between Judgment Day. He told his stablemates he was giving Mami space as the WWE RAW star recovered from a shoulder injury.

That could be a red herring, and Dominik may be considering linking up with Morgan while Rhea is sidelined. She has insisted that her Revenge Tour takes everything away from Ripley, including her Dom Dom.

Dominik Mysterio walked out of an interview before his back-and-forth with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio's alliance with Rhea Ripley is being questioned amid his intimate interactions with Liv Morgan. During an interview with Puerto Rican podcaster Molusco on Molusco TV, he was asked about the situation.

Dirty Dom was enraged when Molusco suggested Rhea Ripley was 'good-looking.' He felt the interviewer disrespected the former Women's World Champion and dared him to repeat the comment.

It was a tense appearance from Dom, and it suggests that all may not be well between him and Mami. She hasn't appeared on TV since vacating the title on WWE RAW on April 15.

Liv Morgan sidelined Rhea Ripley with a nasty backstage attack on her shoulder following WrestleMania XL. This is why fans are surprised Dom isn't doing his best to stop her attacker from completing her Revenge Tour.

Fans might have to wait a while for the apparent love triangle between the trio to come to a head. Reports claim Ripley isn't expected back in the ring for another three months.

