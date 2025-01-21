Dominik Mysterio to form an alliance with WWE faction and returning megastar? It's not The Judgment Day!

Dominik Mysterio hasn't quite resolved all his issues with The Judgment Day, but he is still stepping up to help JD McDonagh and Finn Balor get back the World Tag Team Championship. However, The Judgment Day and his alliance might soon end considering WWE dropped a hint of a potential new faction for 'Dirty Dom'.

It so happens that the latest episode of WWE RAW showed Chad Gable discussing the problems he is having with Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio, and Penta. Additionally, the American Made leader revealed that he has recruited Dominik Mysterio to help against the luchadors.

Considering WWE never actually ended the Rey Mysterio-Dominik Mysterio feud, with the son continuing to take shots at his father, it would align well in terms of storyline to have Mysterio form a faction with Gable against LWO and the WWE Hall of Famer.

Furthermore, 'Dirty Dom' can have returning superstar Logan Paul join them against the luchadors. The Maverick will make his WWE RAW on Netflix debut next week, and some fans have guessed he might go up against Penta. If he goes up against WWE's newest superstar, having a backup in his corner will work in Paul's favor.

Additionally, Logan Paul had previously revealed his desire to form a tag team with Mysterio. Forming an alliance against a common rival can help Logan Paul with his tag team ideas as well!

Dominik Mysterio has huge dreams for himself in the industry

'Dirty Dom' is possibly one of the most successful heel characters of the modern era. It becomes impossible for Dominik Mysterio to speak over the crowd chanting "boo" when he takes the mic. This truly shows what a great performer The Judgment Day member is.

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Dirty Dom spoke about the dreams he has for himself and what he wants to do with the Mysterio name.

"I really want to cement myself here as the greatest Mysterio of all time, because...you say the name Rey Mysterio, and all these accolades and thoughts come up. You think Dominik Mysterio, you think Dirty Dom. You think [of]...this kid who turned on his dad. But I'm going to make it to the next level, and I'm going to take the Mysterio name to places it's never been before. And then we'll go Hollywood."

It's unknown if Mysterio will break away from working with factions altogether and begin his singles journey to pursue the top championships anytime soon.

