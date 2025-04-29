  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio to get a new girlfriend; reunites with OG Judgment Day? 3 Directions for "Dirty" Dom in WWE in Liv Morgan's absence

Dominik Mysterio to get a new girlfriend; reunites with OG Judgment Day? 3 Directions for "Dirty" Dom in WWE in Liv Morgan's absence

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Apr 29, 2025 11:31 GMT
Dominik Mysterio won WWE IC Championship at WrestleMania 41! (Image Credits: WWE.Com)
Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan! [Images from WWE.com]

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Liv Morgan officially confirm that she would take some time off from the Stamford-based promotion. The Miracle Kid has landed a big acting role in an upcoming Hollywood film.

Ad

Liv Morgan’s hiatus would leave her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, all by himself on RAW. Multiple things could happen to “Dirty” Dom during his Guerita's absence from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This listicle will look at three directions for the newly crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion in Liv Morgan’s absence:

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

#3. Dominik Mysterio could get a new girlfriend

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has a history of betraying the ones who admire him the most. He has previously betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and his former girlfriend, Rhea Ripley.

Liv Morgan may also face a betrayal upon her return to World Wrestling Entertainment. “Dirty” Dom might find a new girlfriend in her absence, similar to what he did last year when Ripley took time off television.

Ad

Fans and pundits have suggested multiple stars who might start a new love angle with Dominik on Monday Night RAW. Names like Bayley and Tiffany Stratton are among those. This potential angle can lay the foundation for a love triangle once Morgan returns.

#2. He could reunite with the OG Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been hanging by a thin thread in recent months. At WrestleMania 41, “Dirty” Dom won the Intercontinental Championship, pinning stablemate Finn Balor in the Fatal Four-Way bout.

Ad

With Liv Morgan going on a break, Balor could turn the tables and convince the entire Judgment Day to kick Dominik Mysterio out of the group.

Mysterio could turn then babyface and reunite with the OG Judgment Day duo of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to take out Finn and Co.

#1. “Dirty” Dom could lose his WWE Intercontinental Title

youtube-cover
Ad

Dominik Mysterio competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All against Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker.

Despite being the weakest link in the bout, Dominik won the championship after pinning Finn Balor. Liv Morgan played a vital role in inserting Mysterio into the match at The Show of Shows.

However, in Liv's absence, the 28-year-old superstar might lose his title, probably to Balor, creating an interesting storyline and laying the foundation for Mysterio’s face turn.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications