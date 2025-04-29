Dominik Mysterio to get a new girlfriend; reunites with OG Judgment Day? 3 Directions for "Dirty" Dom in WWE in Liv Morgan's absence

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Liv Morgan officially confirm that she would take some time off from the Stamford-based promotion. The Miracle Kid has landed a big acting role in an upcoming Hollywood film.
Liv Morgan’s hiatus would leave her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, all by himself on RAW. Multiple things could happen to “Dirty” Dom during his Guerita's absence from World Wrestling Entertainment.
This listicle will look at three directions for the newly crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion in Liv Morgan’s absence:
#3. Dominik Mysterio could get a new girlfriend
WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has a history of betraying the ones who admire him the most. He has previously betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and his former girlfriend, Rhea Ripley.
Liv Morgan may also face a betrayal upon her return to World Wrestling Entertainment. “Dirty” Dom might find a new girlfriend in her absence, similar to what he did last year when Ripley took time off television.
Fans and pundits have suggested multiple stars who might start a new love angle with Dominik on Monday Night RAW. Names like Bayley and Tiffany Stratton are among those. This potential angle can lay the foundation for a love triangle once Morgan returns.
#2. He could reunite with the OG Judgment Day
The Judgment Day has been hanging by a thin thread in recent months. At WrestleMania 41, “Dirty” Dom won the Intercontinental Championship, pinning stablemate Finn Balor in the Fatal Four-Way bout.
With Liv Morgan going on a break, Balor could turn the tables and convince the entire Judgment Day to kick Dominik Mysterio out of the group.
Mysterio could turn then babyface and reunite with the OG Judgment Day duo of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to take out Finn and Co.
#1. “Dirty” Dom could lose his WWE Intercontinental Title
Dominik Mysterio competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All against Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker.
Despite being the weakest link in the bout, Dominik won the championship after pinning Finn Balor. Liv Morgan played a vital role in inserting Mysterio into the match at The Show of Shows.
However, in Liv's absence, the 28-year-old superstar might lose his title, probably to Balor, creating an interesting storyline and laying the foundation for Mysterio’s face turn.