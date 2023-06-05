Dominik Mysterio could be getting groomed for a significant push to challenge for a major championship

Dominik Mysterio has shown the WWE Universe that he is highly capable by transforming himself into one of the most despised heels in WWE today. He has also backed up his in-ring prowess by constantly improving and giving fans some memorable matches, including one against his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39.

Ever since joining The Judgement Day, the former tag team champion has been on a roll. His pairing with Rhea Ripley has been a hit, and he is able to generate emotions from the crowd that only a few other superstars can. Despite being new to the roster, Dominik seems an excellent fit for the main-event picture.

Speaking on his podcast, Wade Keller stated that Mysterio has the ability to generate old-school heat, and it is not just a fad. But the fans truly despise him. He said that Dominik Mysterio could be getting groomed for a big push in the future and should be ready for a championship opportunity. However, he believes WWE should wait some time before inserting him into a title picture.

"I don't think in two years he will be like, It's not like a James Ellsworth thing where its like a little thing we do and then it goes away. I think he's going to be around. People are asking serious questions like should he be challenging for a title at SummerSlam," said Keller. [1:24:23 - 1:25:00]

Dominik Mysterio deserves to be in contention for the World Championship

By constantly proving that he has the ability to generate heat, he would be a great adversary for the beloved World Champion Seth Rollins. Not only will it help boost Dominik into the main-event picture and turn him into a bona fide superstar, but it will give Rollins a challenger he can have a great program with.

Dominik Mysterio's journey to the World Championship would create an exciting storyline for WWE fans. As a rising star, his quest for the title would captivate the audience, showcasing his trials and tribulations as he battles established champions. Mysterio could become one of the top heels of WWE as the fans continue to boo him incessantly whenever he tries to speak.

