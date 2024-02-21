Dominik Mysterio to issue an open challenge at Elimination Chamber and lose to 35-year-old star? Exploring the potential

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is almost here, and the show seems to have a stacked match card. However, the company might have a few surprises planned in store.

One of the best surprise elements that the WWE Universe loves is random open challenges, and we could see one this Saturday. 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio didn't qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match. Since he likes creating menace, he could have another trick up his sleeve at the premium live event in Perth.

The former North American Champion was rumored to wrestle Brock Lesnar at the Australian show, but it was canceled because of controversies. However, the WWE could have him do an open challenge in Perth.

The open challenge could be answered by Australia's own Bronson Reed. The hometown boy isn't on the match card due to a loss to Bobby Lashley in the men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. This could be a huge pop for a superstar who dreams of wrestling in front of his home fans.

This open challenge match is a huge possibility as long as he's available. Reed's wife is reportedly due to give birth soon, so it's not certain if he will appear. But if he can make it, it would be a great way to get his hometown match.

A top WWE Superstar reportedly taken out of Elimination Chamber plans

Multiple superstars will miss the Australian premium live event, including home heroes like Bronson Reed and Indi Hartwell. However, WWE reportedly plans to leave one more superstar out of the show.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Jade Cargill was supposed to be the final participant in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. However, The journalist noted that Cargill competing in the Women’s Chamber match did not make sense:

"Obviously we saw something change in the women’s match. The women’s battle Royal and it probably did since Friday. If you saw the scene on Friday where they had everyone there that was for the women’s Chamber, they had Cargill in the room, basically foreshadowing. The plan was Cargill and they took her out for probably all the reasons that I said that they should because it actually… If you really looked at it, it made no sense to put her in that Chamber match. None at all, so they didn’t. They put Raquel Rodriguez in instead.”

Just like the WWE Royal Rumble, the WWE Elimination Chamber has just four matches on the card. This means every match will get a good amount of screen time.

