Bronson Reed provides update as he awaits the birth of his first child

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed currently awaits the birth of his first child.

The 35-year-old has impressed everyone lately with his in-ring ability. He is currently involved in a feud against Ivar from The Viking Raiders, producing highly entertaining matches on a weekly basis. The two wrestlers have recently faced each other twice, and the Australian is yet to lose. Their first match ended in a double count-out, while Reed nailed his opponent with a superplex to win the second one.

Earlier this year, Bronson Reed announced that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl in 2024 after going through an IVF journey. The former NXT North American Champion recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming update as the couple waits for their baby to arrive. He posted a picture of his wife's belly on his Instagram story.

"Soon," he wrote.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

Screengrab of Bronson Reed's Instagram story

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed praises wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes

Dusty Rhodes, arguably one of the most iconic names in professional wrestling, is widely known for his charismatic persona and in-ring abilities. The American Nightmare was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 to honor his legacy.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Bronson Reed praised Dusty for his ability to move effortlessly in the ring despite having a huge frame. He believes the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion is the greatest big man ever. The Australian, however, claimed that he would surpass the late legend by winning the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE, something that Rhodes was not able to do:

"In my opinion, he may not be deemed as one of the...You know, a 'Big Man'. I mean when you think of like Vader and Bam Bam Bigelow. But the greatest 'Big Man' of all time is Dusty Rhodes, bar none. He was over 300 lbs. And the way he moved in the ring and just...The energy he brought whenever he was in the ring is like no one else. And also the promos as well. Incredible. So Dusty Rhodes is number one untill I eventually become the World Heavyweught Champion and did all those things as well," Reed said.

