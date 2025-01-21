Dominik Mysterio to join WWE faction; The Judgment Day & Liv Morgan betrayed? 3 directions for Dirty Dom following his new alliance on RAW

Dominik Mysterio is seemingly having a fallout with The Judgment Day and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW. Dirty Dom tried to reconcile with Rhea Ripley on RAW’s Netflix premiere after Liv Morgan lost her Women’s World Championship.

His actions earned him Liv’s wrath. Meanwhile, he hasn’t had the best time working alongside Finn Balor in Judgement Day.

In the latest edition of RAW, Chad Gable came to Dom for advice. The American Made leader passed him a note to help "solve" his luchador problem. Dominik Mysterio told his faction mates not to worry, but it looks like a new alliance has been formed.

Check out the three directions for Dominik Mysterio following his new alliance on WWE RAW.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could join Chad Gable and American Made

Chad Gable has led some notable factions recently. He built The Alpha Academy, which gave Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri a boost.

Gable is currently working with The Creed Brothers as part of American Made to give the two young stars the spotlight. Approaching Dominik Mysterio could mean that he has something in mind for the former NXT North American Champion.

Gable could also help Dominik whenever needed and invite him to join his faction. The Judgment Day member could ultimately ditch his current group and Liv Morgan to join Chad Gable’s American Made.

#2. Attack JD McDonagh and betray The Judgment Day and Liv Morgan

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh originally planned to get their rematch against The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Titles on next week’s episode of WWE RAW. However, Balor isn't 100% after his match against Damian Priest.

Dominik Mysterio volunteered to take The Prince’s place in the contest and represent Judgment Day. Dirty Dom could have something up his sleeve, as he doesn’t want Judgment Day to worry about Chad Gable.

The heel could gain even more heat on next week’s RAW by attacking McDonagh during the contest and leaving him to take the pin from The War Raiders. His actions could potentially turn members of Judgment Day into babyfaces while making Dominik Mysterio an even bigger heel.

A rivalry against Finn Balor could do both stars some good. A character change for The Prince could finally elevate him.

#1. Form a new faction with Malakai Black in WWE

Malakai Black had a good run in WWE NXT under Triple H, but his time on the main roster wasn’t too great. He is currently working in AEW but could move to WWE to work alongside his wife, Zelina Vega, again soon.

Chad Gable’s recent actions may have teased Black’s WWE return. He mentioned that he was about to "master the dark arts of lucha libre." The statement may have been a reference to Malakai Black and Zelina Vega’s Dark Arts Gym Pro Wrestling school.

WWE fans could see Dominik Mysterio go on a hiatus to master the art of lucha libre, following which he could return with a new attitude alongside Malakai Black.

Their return could come close to WrestleMania 41, where they could ignite a rivalry with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. It would be great to see the two sides collide at The Show of Shows before Black and Mysterio add more members to their dark faction.

