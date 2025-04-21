Dominik Mysterio to kick Finn Balor out of Judgment Day & replace him with returning star? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio could kick Finn Balor out of the Judgment Day and replace him with a returning star. Former WWE superstar Rusev could be returning to the Stamford-based company, potentially stepping in for The Prince in the group.

Dominik won the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 41 by pinning Balor. This victory is likely to create some tension within the group. Dominik and Liv have been pushing for a new addition to the Judgment Day, but Balor has consistently shot down the idea. WWE has also been teasing the possibility of expanding the faction after JD McDonagh's injury, which might mean a new member is on the horizon.

Numerous sources suggest that Rusev has officially rejoined WWE. As the three-time United States Champion prepares for his comeback, The Judgment Day could be an ideal fit for him. He would serve as a formidable powerhouse within the faction. His impressive size could enhance the group without overshadowing the other members.

Rusev, being a powerhouse, could turn the tide in numerous matches. His sheer dominance could easily elevate his status within the group. In many respects, he could play a role akin to what Jacob Fatu used to do in the Bloodline.

The group has been lacking a powerful leader since Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left. Although the Bulgarian monster would be a perfect fit to serve as The Judgment Day's enforcer, it's still uncertain whether this powerhouse will join the faction—right now, it's all just speculation. Let's keep an eye on it.

Rusev could assist Dominik in his title defences after joining the Judgment Day

Rusev could amp up Dominik Mysterio's fresh run as Intercontinental Champion by stepping in to help him out, leading to some cheap victories for Dom. He could serve as the muscle for the more slender Dominik. The 39-year-old could be ready to back Dirty Dom up whenever he talks big or faces off with opponents who might have the upper hand.

This approach will make Dom's opponents seem tough, and his heel heat will only grow when he needs a partner to defend his title and deal with his foes. We might witness all of this unfold on tonight's RAW if the Bulgarian Brute makes his comeback. Let’s see what the sports entertainment juggernaut has planned.

