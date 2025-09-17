Dominik Mysterio to be kicked out of The Judgment Day & replaced by 39-year-old star? Potential explored

Dominik Mysterio has been at loggerheads with Finn Balor for the past few weeks. His clandestine relationship with El Grande Americano has become a subject of conflict in The Judgment Day. What exacerbated the situation is Mysterio not opening up about it. Given his recent actions, rumors have been swirling that he could soon be kicked out of his own faction.
Rusev could replace Dirty Dom in The Judgment Day. The speculation arose after what happened this week on RAW. The Bulgarian Brute confronted Dominik Mysterio in his locker room and made it clear that he was coming after the Intercontinental Championship. The 39-year-old has set his sights on the coveted title and appears to be Mysterio's next challenger.
WWE doesn't normally do heel vs. heel feuds for championships unless there's a bigger plan set in motion. There is a good possibility that fans might witness a betrayal angle during Dirty Dom's title potential defense against Rusev. Finn Balor could cost his stablemate the Intercontinental Championship by helping The Redeemer defeat Dominik.
The Prince has become excessively irked by Mysterio's recent change in attitude. Hence, he could turn his back on the 28-year-old and kick him out of The Judgment Day. Balor could introduce Rusev as the new member of the faction after the latter potentially dethrones Dominik Mysterio to become the new Intercontinental Championship.
However, the above scenario is entirely speculation. It remains to be seen when WWE kicks off the feud between Rusev and Mysterio in RAW.
Dominik Mysterio to turn babyface and embark on his singles run?
Dominik Mysterio has been working as a heel for the past three years in WWE. During this run, he has achieved tremendous success in the company and emerged as a prominent name. However, things have not been going well between him and his Judgment Day members.
This has led to speculation that Mysterio could soon part ways with the group and embark on his babyface run. However, the chances of it happening at this point is relatively low. The 28-year-old has been doing a wonderful job as a heel and turning him babyface would be redundant.
Moreover, it could ruin his years of hard work he has put into his character. Besides, Dominik Mysterio still has a plenty of feuds left to deliver as a heel. Therefore, it doesn't look like WWE is considering a character change for him anytime soon.
However, Dirty Dom would likely turn heel at some point down the line. While it happens, the company is expected to solidify him as one of the biggest heels on the roster.