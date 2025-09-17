Dominik Mysterio to be kicked out of The Judgment Day & replaced by 39-year-old star? Potential explored

Dominik Mysterio has been at loggerheads with Finn Balor for the past few weeks. His clandestine relationship with El Grande Americano has become a subject of conflict in The Judgment Day. What exacerbated the situation is Mysterio not opening up about it. Given his recent actions, rumors have been swirling that he could soon be kicked out of his own faction.

Ad

Rusev could replace Dirty Dom in The Judgment Day. The speculation arose after what happened this week on RAW. The Bulgarian Brute confronted Dominik Mysterio in his locker room and made it clear that he was coming after the Intercontinental Championship. The 39-year-old has set his sights on the coveted title and appears to be Mysterio's next challenger.

WWE doesn't normally do heel vs. heel feuds for championships unless there's a bigger plan set in motion. There is a good possibility that fans might witness a betrayal angle during Dirty Dom's title potential defense against Rusev. Finn Balor could cost his stablemate the Intercontinental Championship by helping The Redeemer defeat Dominik.

Ad

Trending

The Prince has become excessively irked by Mysterio's recent change in attitude. Hence, he could turn his back on the 28-year-old and kick him out of The Judgment Day. Balor could introduce Rusev as the new member of the faction after the latter potentially dethrones Dominik Mysterio to become the new Intercontinental Championship.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

However, the above scenario is entirely speculation. It remains to be seen when WWE kicks off the feud between Rusev and Mysterio in RAW.

Ad

Ad

Dominik Mysterio to turn babyface and embark on his singles run?

Dominik Mysterio has been working as a heel for the past three years in WWE. During this run, he has achieved tremendous success in the company and emerged as a prominent name. However, things have not been going well between him and his Judgment Day members.

This has led to speculation that Mysterio could soon part ways with the group and embark on his babyface run. However, the chances of it happening at this point is relatively low. The 28-year-old has been doing a wonderful job as a heel and turning him babyface would be redundant.

Ad

Moreover, it could ruin his years of hard work he has put into his character. Besides, Dominik Mysterio still has a plenty of feuds left to deliver as a heel. Therefore, it doesn't look like WWE is considering a character change for him anytime soon.

However, Dirty Dom would likely turn heel at some point down the line. While it happens, the company is expected to solidify him as one of the biggest heels on the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More